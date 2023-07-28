2023 Emmys Postponed Due to Ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA Strikes

In the wake of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, ET has learned that the 2023 Emmy Awards are no longer taking place on Monday, Sept. 18, as was originally planned.

Sources tell ET that the 75th annual event is being rescheduled to an undetermined future date.

Two days before the SAG-AFTRA strike began, the 2023 Emmy nominations were announced by Television Academy Chair Frank Scherma and Yvette Nicole Brown. Shows like Succession, Abbott Elementary, and Ted Lasso received an impressive amount of nominations.

On July 14, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA), which represent more than 160,000 film and television actors, officially went on strike after they were unable to reach an agreement with major Hollywood studios and streamers by the July 12 deadline. Because of this, nearly all productions in Hollywood have been forced to shut down, which have already had an immediate impact in the industry with canceled premieres, axed publicity tours, delayed projects and abandoned sets.

In May, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike after failing to reach an agreement with major Hollywood studios over fair compensation, particularly in the wake of the expansion of streaming services since the last major contract dispute in 2007. At that time, the union fought for greater funding for writers' rooms and DVD residuals.

This is the first time both unions have been on strike at the same time since 1960.

