Will Smith Speaks Out in Support of SAG-AFTRA Strike: 'It's a Pivotal Moment'
Will Smith is speaking out in support of the SAG-AFTRA strike. The 54-year-old actor took to Instagram on Friday to call the SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America strikes "a pivotal moment for our profession."
"I wanna talk for a second about ACTING. As some of yall mighta heard, my guild, @SAGAFTRA are on strike along with our writer colleagues in the WGA. It's a pivotal moment for our profession," he wrote. "33 years into my career as an actor and there are still some days when I feel like I'm that kid from Philly who's on borrowed time, even though I know I've been extraordinarily blessed and lucky to have worked as an actor all this time."
Smith went on to credit Aaron Speiser, his friend, teacher and mentor, whom he calls "Coach," with making it feel as if "those days when I feel like I don't belong are fewer and further between."
"Coach invited me to an acting class the other day and I met a group of our talented next generation of actors and they amazed and inspired me!" Smith wrote. "I'm grateful to coach for continuing to support these talented hopefuls in this art-form that I love and have been lucky enough to work in for three decades of my life! Thanks COACH!"
The SAG-AFTRA Foundation commented on Smith's post, writing, "Thank you for your support, Will! The SAG-AFTRA Foundation offers an Emergency Financial Assistance Program for SAG-AFTRA members impacted by the work stoppage. Give your support today at sagaftra.foundation/donate or head to our page for more."
In May, the WGA went on strike after failing to reach an agreement with major Hollywood studios over fair compensation.
Then, on July 14, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA), which represent more than 160,000 film and television actors, followed suit after they were unable to reach an agreement with major Hollywood studios and streamers.
This marks the first time since 1960 two major Hollywood guilds have been striking at the same time.
