Bindi Irwin had a sweet shout out for her mother! The Wildlife Conservationist celebrated Terri Irwin with a beautiful new photo featuring her baby girl Grace. “My sweet mama and Grace’s incredible Bunny. ❤️ Thank you for always being there for us,” she wrote.

“Your advice and encouragement when I need it (even in the middle of the night) means more to me than you’ll ever know. I love you with all my heart.”

In the photo, Bindi lifts baby Grace as her mother smiles at her granddaughter. The three ladies all have on matching khaki Australia Zoo uniforms.

In May, Bindi celebrated her mother with a sweet message, ahead of Mother’s Day. "Thank you for showing me the infinite power of a mama’s love," Bindi wrote alongside a pic of her hugging Terri. "You are the real life Wonder Woman. I love you beyond description."

Terri retweeted and in turn, celebrated her daughter adding, "I will love you beyond forever," she wrote. "Daughter. Wife. Mother. I am so very proud of you."

Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell welcomed their daughter in March 2021, one year after tying the knot.

Last week, Bindi gushed about her baby girl and her new favorite hobby. In a post on Jan. 11, the 23-year-old shared that her 9-month-old daughter gets silly whenever it’s time to take family photos.

“Grace poking the camera whenever we try to take a picture is my new favourite thing,” she captioned the video. In the clip, Grace’s little finger waves in front of the camera while Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell laugh in the background.

“Grace is the cutest thing on this planet❤️,” Chandler wrote in response to the adorable video of his daughter.

RELATED CONTENT:

Bindi Irwin Reveals Her 'New Favorite Thing' About Baby Grace

Bindi Irwin Honors Late Dad Steve and Daughter Grace With New Tattoo

Bindi Irwin's Daughter Grace Is Mastering a New Skill!

Bindi Irwin Honors Dad Steve on 15th Anniversary of His Death

How Bindi Irwin Is Paying Tribute to Her Late Father With a Pregnancy Photo (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery