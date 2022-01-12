Bindi Irwin Reveals Her 'New Favorite Thing' About Baby Grace
Bindi Irwin's daughter, Grace, is just too cute. In a new Instagram video posted by Irwin, the 9-month old is seen adorably mugging for the camera alongside the 23-year-old conservationist and husband Chandler Powell.
In the sweet clip, the family of three’s selfie moment is interrupted as Grace smiles and puts her tiny, little finger in front of the frame. “Grace poking the camera whenever we try to take a picture is my new favourite thing,” Irwin captioned the video.
“Grace is the cutest thing on this planet ❤️,” Powell commented.
Baby Grace has been stealing the hearts of her parents -- and the internet -- since her arrival in March 2021, and last week, the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star honored her little girl with a sentimental tattoo.
“The words I spoke to our daughter as I held her for the first time in my arms were, 'My graceful warrior.' That’s how her name was born. This is my dad’s handwriting to keep him with me, always,” Irwin captioned the first photo of her daughter admiring the new ink on her forearm.
“Our dear alligator, Daisy, is next to these words to represent our conservation work as Wildlife Warriors," Irwin added. "And my beautiful wedding ring in bloom. Validation every day of the three most important things in my life: family, purpose and unconditional love. ❤️ Since Grace’s breastfeeding journey ended, now felt like the perfect time for this empowering artwork.”
Irwin showed off the floral ring tattooed in honor of her husband in a follow-up picture, with Powell writing in the comments, “Such gorgeous artwork❤️.”
“You amaze me every day," he added. "Each one is meaningful to mark this special time in our life together. Also, the Florida in me loves the alligator. 🐊 Love you so much.”
Irwin has documented her daughter’s latest milestones, meeting with special animals and the special connection to her late father, Steve Irwin. Prior to welcoming her baby girl, Irwin opened up about how she thinks her dad would feel about being a grandfather.
"He would've been a good, good grandpa. Yeah, he really would've been," Bindi told ET at the time.
"I don't think we would've ever seen our daughter. He would've just whisked her away into the zoo and it would've been perfect," she shared. "But it is so nice that we'll be able to introduce her to her grandfather through all of the documentaries. It's really special."
