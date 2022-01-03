Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s daughter, Grace, had quite the time trying to master a new skill. In a clip that Irwin posted to Instagram on Sunday, Grace can be seen blowing raspberries as she fidgets with a remote. “Mood. Grace, I love you SO much,” Irwin captioned the video.

“You trying to figure out how to work it?” Irwin asks before her little girl hilariously tosses it in front of her.

“Sorry it’s so hard to figure out,” Irwin tells her daughter. “Sorry it’s got a lot of buttons.”

Grace takes the remote and plays with it a little more, before the video ends. Irwin’s husband took to the comments to share just where his daughter’s reaction may have come from.

“Definitely my genes coming through here😂,” he wrote in the comments.

Irwin and Powell spent the last few days of the holiday season celebrating their daughter. On Dec. 30, the proud parents shared a sweet selfie featuring their smiling baby girl.

“The greatest gift of this year. 💛,” they wrote. “Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.”

That same day, the wildlife conservationist shared a time lapse video of her daughter from 2021.

“Watching you grow this year has been the most incredible blessing. I love you. Forever,” she captioned the sweet video.

Powell couldn’t agree more, writing, “My favorite part of life❤️.”

Irwin and Powell, who tied the knot in 2020, welcomed their daughter in March of 2021. Little Grace will make her debut on this season of the family’s series, Crikey! It’s the Irwins. In the trailer, the proud mom gushes over her daughter’s milestones.

"I love that every day brings a new, happy moment [and] a new challenge," Irwin says, later adding: "I never worried so much in my life because I want her to be absolutely healthy and happy 100 percent of the time. But I am also happier than ever just being with my family and enjoying time together."

