Bindi Irwin has tied the knot! The 21-year-old conservationist took to social media to announce that she and Chandler Powell got married in Australia on Wednesday, following their engagement last July.

In the sweet pic, the newlyweds are kissing after making things official. The bride is stunning in a long-sleeve, lace gown, while the 23-year-old groom opts for a button-up shirt and khakis for the big day.

"We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend," Bindi wrote. "There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now."

"We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe," she added, referencing the coronavirus pandemic. "We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos."

Bindi continued by saying that she and her new husband are "encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history."

"Today we celebrated life and revelled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens," she wrote, before revealing how her family -- her mom, Terri Irwin, brother, Robert Irwin, and late dad, Steve Irwin -- played a role in her big day.

"Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory," she wrote. "We shared tears and smiles and love."

"Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other," she added. "To everyone reading this - stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!"

Chandler commented on his wife's post, writing, "The best day of my life. I love you so much❤️"

The groom also shared the same photo on his Instagram page, gushing that his nuptials were "the most amazing day" of his life.

"I married my best friend. After almost a year of planning, we changed everything so that we could enjoy a safe and small private ceremony at our home, Australia Zoo," Powell wrote. "As we embark on this new life chapter I hope that we can share some love in the world, especially during this challenging time."

Robert commented on his brother-in-law's post, writing, "I couldn’t be happier to welcome you into our family ❤️ It was a beautiful day!"

The bride's brother also posted the pic on Instagram, remembering the day as one he'll "never forget."

"Bindi and Chandler, words cannot describe how happy and proud I am that today you started your married life and celebrated love during a difficult time for our world," Robert wrote. "And I was beyond honored to get to walk Bindi down the aisle today."

"Even though all of your wedding plans had to change at the last minute to keep everyone safe and healthy, it truly was an emotional and beautifully spontaneous day," he added. "I know that Dad was with us, and we are all so delighted for your future as husband and wife. I love you both."

Bindi clearly appreciated her brother's kind words, commenting, "Love you so much, Robert. Thank you for being there to walk me down the aisle. You mean the world to me."

ET spoke to the couple last summer, and Bindi revealed why she and Chandler decided to tie the knot at the Australia Zoo.

"The most important thing is getting married here at Australia Zoo because this is where I feel closest to dad," she said of Steve, who died in 2006. "... I want to make sure that my mom is there, my brother is there, and that it's a really close family event and we'll remember dad, whether it's a clip that we play of dad or something that just reminds us of him."

"But having the wedding here at Australia Zoo, that's what means the most with my family. It'll be really special," she added. "I'm excited, I'm really excited!"

As for how Steve would feel about her daughter's now-husband, Bindi said, "He would have wanted someone for me that would just be ready to take on anything, and that's definitely [Chandler]."

Watch the video below for more on the happy couple.

