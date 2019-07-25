Bindi Irwin is sharing the sweet details about how her new fiancé, Chandler Powell, proposed!

Just one day after announcing the exciting news that she's engaged, the former Dancing With the Stars champion hopped on Instagram again to reveal everything that happened before Chandler got down on one knee.

"The most beautiful surprise. Chandler and [my younger brother] Robert [Irwin] worked together to capture the moment I said 'YES,'" explained Bindi, who also celebrated her 21st birthday on Wednesday. "We were in the gardens of Australia Zoo and it was beyond perfect. I never even knew Robert was there photographing and I'll always be grateful to have these special memories of the most amazing day of my life. ❤️"

The stunning proposal photos Bindi and Chandler shared to their social media accounts were all taken by Robert, who says he's "photographed some pretty cool stuff" over the years, but nothing that "comes close" to this moment.

"I was so happy and thankful that @chandlerpowell asked me to secretively document the moment that @bindisueirwin said yes!" the 15-year-old shared on Instagram. "One of the most special times ever 😊"

Robert was also one of the first to publicly congratulate the "perfect" couple. "I am beyond happy for you two," he gushed. "You are true soulmates and have always been so completely perfect for each other. Love you both and congratulations 💍."

"Best day ever," Chandler replied in the comments. "It's such a blessing to have gained a future wife and also a brother."

Back in May, in one of her most heartwarming interviews ever with ET, Bindi told us that she believes her late father, Steve Irwin, would approve of Chandler.

"I hope he'd like Chandler. I think he would," she said of her "Crocodile Hunter" dad, who tragically died in 2006. "I mean, Chandler's wonderful. He's always up for a challenge. From jumping on crocodiles to getting his little cocky bow tie on, you know he's doing good."

"I hope dad would love Chandler," she added. "We all love him."

