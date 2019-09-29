Bindi Irwin has found her wedding dress!

The 21-year-old conservationist revealed on Instagram on Sunday that she has picked out the gown she'll marry fiance Chandler Powell in -- and offered fans a sneak peek. Bindi, who got engaged to Chandler just two months ago, on her 21st birthday, shared a close-up of a lace sleeve reaching her wrist, with her stunning engagement in full view.

Multiple wedding dresses are seen in the background of the bridal salon, but the rest of Bindi's dress is kept out of frame. "I said yes to the dress ," Bindi captioned the snap.

Though Bindi's only offering a small look at her wedding dress now, the daughter of the late Steve Irwin told ET in July that she'd love to share her special day with fans in a televised wedding.

"We are wrapping up filming of season two for the new show, which is wonderful. And Crikey! It's the Irwins has been so special for all of us. So yes, let's put it out there to Animal Planet. Should we do a wedding special? I'm excited to include our engagement on Crikey! It's the Irwins. So be sure to watch out on Animal Planet on season two," she shared.

"The new show is coming out in the fall in the United States, so be sure to look out because we're going to have some engagement exclusives on the show," Bindi continued. "And then maybe, following on from that, next year we can have the wedding included as well. That'll be pretty cool, wouldn't it?"

"That'll be amazing. I love that idea," Powell replied.

Bindi's late father will also be honored at her wedding.

"The most important thing is getting married here at Australia Zoo because this is where I feel closest to Dad," she said. "So there's going to be a whole lot of planning that goes into the wedding day. But for me, at the heart of it all, I want to make sure that my Mum is there, my brother is there, and that it's a really close family event and we'll remember Dad, whether it's a clip that we play of Dad or something that just reminds us of him. But, you know, we'll plan it out perfectly."

See more in the video below.

