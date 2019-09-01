Bindi Irwin is paying tribute to her dad.

In honor of Australia's Father's Day on Sunday, the 21-year-old conservationist took to Instagram to remember her father, Steve Irwin, who died back in 2006, with a sweet montage video.

Featuring clips of herself as a baby, alongside both Steve and her mom, Terri Irwin, baby Bindi looks beyond happy as she giggles and plays with her parents.

"It’s Father’s Day here in Australia❤️ Reflecting on these wonderful moments," Bindi captioned the heartwarming post. "Hug the people in your life who bring light to your heart and always remember that love lasts forever."

The touching video comes shortly after Bindi announced her engagement to her longtime beau, Chandler Powell. When ET caught up with Bindi back in July, she revealed how she plans to honor her late father at her nuptials.

"I think that for me, it'll be really important that Robert walks me down the aisle," Bindi said of her little brother, Robert Irwin, who will take her dad's place on her big day. "That's something that I really want to do."

"I'm always so grateful that Robert is there, and he has been such a big part of my life and he's always stepped up and been the one to give me a hug when I need it and encourage me forward in life," she continued. "So he will definitely be the one to walk me down the aisle when the time comes, and I think that will make it really special. And I think that's what dad would've wanted as well."

As for the traditional father-daughter dance, Bindi said that her mom will step into her dad's shoes for that moment.

"I think, if I was going to do a dance, it would be with my mom. My mom and I are so close. She's my pillar of strength in life and I love her beyond description," she said. "So I think, when the time comes, Robert will walk me down the aisle, [Chandler and I] will have our wonderful moment and I'll have my dance with mom. I think that would be wonderful."

