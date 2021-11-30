Bindi Irwin Has 'Tears of Happiness' After Daughter Grace Sees Her First Christmas Tree
Bindi Irwin is feeling the joy of the holidays! The wildlife conservationist and new mom is delighting in her daughter's first Christmas.
Irwin took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a heartwarming video of herself and husband Chandler Powell with their 8-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior, as they wake up to a large Christmas tree in their livingroom.
The adorable baby girl is clearly mesmerized by the lights and size of the tree, and can't stop smiling as she plays with the ornaments and the happy family's adorable puppy.
"Grace woke up to her very first Christmas tree in our house," Irwin, 23, captioned the video. "I’m crying tears of happiness as I write this. ❤️"
Earlier this month, Irwin shared another heart-warming first for her baby girl, when she dipped her tiny baby toes in the ocean for the very first time.
In the sweet clip the proud mom posted to Instagram, she held Grace up as the little girl, wearing a swimsuit and hat, gets her feet wet in the water. Little Grace seemed to enjoy the moment, happily splashing around and smiling, as her mom looked on in delight.
Check out the video below for more on the happy couple's adorable family!
