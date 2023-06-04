Bindi Irwin is celebrating her parents on a special day!

On Sunday, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star took to Instagram to pen a sweet message in honor of her parents, Steve and Terri Irwin's, anniversary.

"A love like this is eternal. Happy Anniversary to my extraordinary parents. ❤️," Bindi wrote next to a picture of Steve and Terri smiling while rocking their signature khaki uniforms on the beach.

Terri and Steve's son, Robert, also took to his respective Instagram to mark the occasion.

"Happy wedding anniversary Mum and Dad. Forever my biggest inspirations ❤️," the 19-year-old captioned the picture of the happy couple smiling as they held animals.

Terri took to Twitter to respond to each of her children's posts.

Over a Retweet of Bindi's post, Terri wrote: "It makes me happy to remember this special day."

In a similar post over Robert's, Terri wrote, "It's been an incredible 31 years since that special day."

Terri, 58, married Steve in 1992. The pair were married until his death in 2006 -- which was the result of being punctured in the chest by a stingray.

Bindi -- who is married to Chandler Powell and the mother of 2-year-old Grace -- and her family have been keeping the late Crocodile Hunter's legacy alive.

The wildlife conservationist has been celebrating her parents and daughter's milestones in recent months. Last week, Bindi celebrated her daughter's love of wildlife with a photo of Grace recreating one of her early childhood moments.

Scroll below for more sweet moments from the Irwins.

