Following in her mom's bootprints! Bindi Irwin is loving mom life, especially since it looks like her 2-year-old daughter, Grace, has the same affinity for wildlife conservation that she does.

In a precious new video, the 24-year-old daughter of Steve Irwin shared a sweet snapshot of herself cradling a newborn Grace, writing, "Holding my newborn daughter wondering if she'll love wildlife like I did growing up."

The clip then cuts to a throwback pic of a young Bindi posing next to a giant tortoise followed up with an absolutely adorable shot of little Grace, with her eyes closed leaning against a tortoise.

Not only does little Grace seem to love wildlife, she's been a big fan of tortoises for quite some time now.

Back in January 2022, the proud mom told ET that her little girl's "best friend" was actually a tortoise.

"Her best friend is an Aldabra tortoise," Bindi told ET at the time. “His name is Igloo and, no joke, he comes up to here on me, like up to my waist. He’s massive and the cutest. When he sees Grace, he runs across his paddock, which is huge. If you're a tortoise, you can't really run very fast, but he does his best, runs across the paddock to see her and just sits. She tries to pat him, and she just ends up kind of like hitting him on the head.”

Bindi and her younger brother, Robert Irwin, work with their mom, Terri Irwin, and Bindi's husband, Chandler Powell, at the Australia Zoo, continuing her father, Steve's, work with wildlife conservation and education.

