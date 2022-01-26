Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s 10-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior, has the late Steve Irwin’s spirit. During a recent chat with ET, Bindi, her mother, Terri, and brother, Robert, shared how the little one is already carrying her grandfather’s legacy.

“I think she's got that determination that Steve had and that connection with wildlife,” Terri says of her husband, who died in 2006. “Because it is weird to see animals just gravitate to her. So she'll go out in the morning in the stroller, and all the kangaroos just gather around her like they're having a meeting.”

It doesn’t just stop there. Bindi added that her baby girl has won over the hearts of other animals at the Australia Zoo as well, telling ET, "Oh my word, the koalas ... literally climb out of their trees to come see her.”

Bindi noted that while the koalas' excitement is really endearing, their claws are a little too sharp for hugging. But that doesn't stop Grace from reaching out to try and touch them -- making her a true “risk taker” just like Steve.

“Yes," Terri says. “So that's Steve all over.”

And while Grace has plenty of friends at the wildlife sanctuary, there is one who has her back. “Her best friend is an Aldabra tortoise," Bindi shares. “His name is Igloo and, no joke, he comes up to here on me, like up to my waist. He’s massive and the cutest. When he sees Grace, he runs across his paddock, which is huge. If you're a tortoise, you can't really run very fast, but he does his best, runs across the paddock to see her and just sits. She tries to pat him, and she just ends up kind of like hitting him on the head.”

Bindi adds about their bond, “They love each other! It's the funniest thing you've ever seen. I love that my daughter's best friend is a tortoise.”

The Australia Zoo is certainly full of love and it's all documented on their series, Crikey! It’s the Irwins. This season has been all about creating special moments and honoring Steve’s legacy.

“We did have a beautiful experience at the zoo, where we have the biggest animal move ever and then a special dedication to Grace,” Teri says about season 4. “There’s some really unique moments and I think it's a tribute to Steve. It’s a tribute to his legacy. It’s important that the beat goes on, and we love sharing our lives because conservation isn't just what we do, it defines who we are and it kind of encourages, I hope, everyone to make it part of your life, you know?”

