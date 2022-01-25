Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Celebrate Daughter Grace Turning 10 Months Old
Robert Irwin Gushes Over His Big Sister Bindi’s Journey Into Mot…
'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Finds Out Christine Brown Packed …
'Euphoria' Cast on Their Close Bond Amid a 'Chaotic' Season 2 (E…
‘Darcey & Stacey’: Darcey and Stacey Dish on Season 3 and Darcey…
Remembering Sidney Poitier: Viola Davis, Barack Obama & More Pay…
'90 Day Fiancé': Loren and Alexei on Their New Spinoff and Son A…
How Lady Gaga Is Approaching New Projects After 'House of Gucci'…
Oliver Hudson Gives Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘The Cleaning Lady…
'Wipeout' Contestants Fight Their Way Through Obstacle Course to…
Oprah’s Biggest Celebrity Sit-Down Interview Confessions of 2021
Watch Kate Middleton's Impressive Piano Performance at Royal Chr…
Kim Kardashian Shows Off Lavish Christmas Gifts From Mom Kris Je…
'Cheer' Season 2 Trailer: How Jerry Harris' Sexual Misconduct Al…
Music Stars Who Made Major Moves in 2021
'Yellowstone': Luke Grimes Teases What's in Store for Kayce and …
'Cobra Kai' Season 4: Cast Breaks Down That Epic Prom Fight and …
Adrienne Houghton Gives an Inside Look at ‘I Can See Your Voice’…
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Spotted Together on Bahamas Get…
Jessica Chastain on ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ 10 Years Later and PSIFA …
Double digits! Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's adorable daughter, Grace Warrior, is officially 10 months old. The proud parents celebrated the milestone with a series of sweet photos of little Grace, taken by her uncle, Robert Irwin.
"Happy 10 months to our beautiful angel. ❤️," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post.
In the pics, little Grace is wearing a pink bow on her head and sitting on a blanket outdoors, reaching for bubbles. She has a big grin on her face and in some additional pics that Bindi shared in her Instagram Stories, little Grace is also standing up.
Her mom holds her up as she practices taking some assisted steps.
Bindi's new tattoo is clearly visible in the photos, which is only appropriate as it is dedicated to her daughter.
The conservationist got the ink earlier this month and it reads, "graceful warrior," with an alligator next to it.
"The words I spoke to our daughter as I held her for the first time in my arms were, 'My graceful warrior.' That’s how her name was born. This is my dad’s handwriting to keep him with me, always," Bindi previously shared of the body art. "Our dear alligator, Daisy, is next to these words to represent our conservation work as Wildlife Warriors. And my beautiful wedding ring in bloom. Validation every day of the three most important things in my life: family, purpose and unconditional love. ❤️ Since Grace’s breastfeeding journey ended, now felt like the perfect time for this empowering artwork."
RELATED CONTENT:
Bindi Irwin Celebrates Mother Terri In Sweet Photo With Daughter Grace
Bindi Irwin Reveals Her 'New Favorite Thing' About Baby Grace
Bindi Irwin Honors Late Dad Steve and Daughter Grace With New Tattoo