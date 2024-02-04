Bindi Irwin's daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, has that warrior spirt (and enthusiasm) just like her late grandfather, Steve Irwin!

Bindi and Chandler Powell's 2-year-old daughter is amazed by wildlife just like her family.

"She reminds me of dad with her personality type," Bindi told ET's Cassie DiLaura of her daughter's spirit. "She is just awing with everything. Her whole soul being is full of passion and enthusiasm and it's very cute because she's fiery and fabulous and I love that."

Little Grace spends time daily at the family's Australia Zoo, where they work and also reside, which gives the little one the opportunity to get to know her late grandfather. Steve died on Sept. 4, 2006 from a stingray injury while filming an underwater documentary in the Great Barrier Reef. He was 44.

"We walk around every day and there's a lot of Steve here, he's incorporated into the signs and the videos and everything happening," Steve's wife, Terri Irwin, shared with ET. "And [Grace] calls him Grandpa Crocodile, so she spots Grandpa Crocodile and she gets so excited."

Bindi added, "It's also really sweet because every night we have this bedtime routine and we have this picture of dad feeding a crocodile. One night we were going to bed to do our affirmations and she says, 'Goodnight Grandpa Crocodile.' So now every night before she goes to bed, we start our bedtime routine with saying goodnight to Grandpa Crocodile."

The doting mom continued, "But I love that he's still so much a part of her life, because that was so important to me that she would grow up knowing him, because it's hard not having him around. I know he would have adored her. It's really special now, he's part of her everyday life."

Grace even has the iconic Crocodile Hunter phrases down.

"If you ask her now what Grandpa Crocodile says, she either says, 'Crikey! Danger, danger, danger!' or, 'You little beauty.' She is so funny when she does the full dad enthusiasm."

Even Grace's uncle, Robert Irwin, can't get enough of Grace's antics.

"She brings such an incredible energy to us," Robert gushed. "If dad was here, we always say, we'd never see Grace because dad would be taking her on every adventure. It would just be crazy."

The proud uncle gushed, "I just love Grace so much. Being an uncle is the best job I've ever had in my whole life. She's so intelligent, she's so caring, and every time I see Bindi and Chandler and Grace, I just think about the amount of pride that dad would have in this next generation."

The Irwin family is keeping Steve's legacy alive through the Crocodile Hunter Lodge, where visitors have the chance to experience the animals while having a luxury vacation experience -- which includes kangaroos in the backyard.

"Dad always wanted a way for our guests to be fully immersed into the natural world and to fully connect with our wildlife, which is what he was all about. The Crocodile Hunter Lodge incorporates so many parts of dad," Robert shared.

"This truly has been such a dream in the making," Bindi added. "Dad would always say how he wanted to create this luxury meets wildlife experience and now to have it officially here, it's just beyond what we could ever imagine and it's something to be so proud of."

