Bindi Irwin is celebrating her inner circle with a beautiful new post -- and it includes her brother, Robert Irwin's, girlfriend!

On Tuesday, the Crickey! It's the Irwins star shared a group picture that featured her, her husband, Chandler Powell, their daughter, Grace Warrior, her mother, Terri Irwin, Robert, his girlfriend, Rorie Buckey, and a couple of friends.

Alongside the photo -- which was snapped by Robert -- were sweet words dedicated to each person in the photo.

"This group right here ❤️ Grateful for every moment shared," Bindi wrote. "My brother, @robertirwinphotography taking the selfie - The extrovert of our family, hilarious, and definitely on a giant non stop adventure in life. My husband, @chandlerpowell - Strongest and kindest man I’ve ever known, always there for our family, best Dada to Grace, takes on any and every challenge and is up for each adventure life throws our way. Our daughter, Grace - A little whirlwind of beautiful energy, inquisitive, wants to be outside 24/7, collects animal toys everywhere we go and is the light of our lives."

Bindi went on to speak about her mother, Terri.

"My mama, @terriirwincrikey - Matriarch of the family, the most thoughtful and giving heart, her endless knowledge, determination and unconditional love inspires me every day," she wrote.

And the wildlife conservationist had nothing but sweet things to say when it came to Rorie, who seems to have Grace's seal of approval.

"My brother’s gorgeous girlfriend, @roriebuckey - Sweetest soul, beautiful friend, I love her dearly and you’ll usually see Grace just following her around because she adores her," she wrote.

"Our incredible friend and general manager of Australia Zoo, @lukereavley - Wonderful friend for more than 17 years, problem solver and world changer. Our extraordinary friend and creative services manager at Australia Zoo, @resting_mitch_face_91 - Makes us smile daily, phenomenal chef and design genius," she said as she ended the post.

Robert shared the same photo, writing, "The best times with the best people ❤️."

Rorie and Robert, both 19, made their red carpet debut in July at the premiere of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.

The duo was first romantically linked late last year, spotted out on a date in Queensland on Nov. 18, and have kept things to themselves for the most part. Rorie's Instagram account is private -- though her profile pic appears to be a wildlife shot, possibly snapped by her beau.

Robert's ladylove has a famous connection of her own, as she is the niece of the late Heath Ledger.

While they keep their romance mainly between them, in August, Robert shared a sweet selfie featuring him and Rorie, making them Instagram official.

"🌸🌼☀️," Robert simply captioned the photo of him and Rorie smiling as he holds up the camera.

The pair has yet to speak publicly about their relationship, but their smiles say it all.

