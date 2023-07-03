Robert Irwin made things red carpet official with girlfriend Rorie Buckey at the Sydney premiere of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One on July 3, where the pair made their public debut.

The duo was first romantically linked late last year, spotted out on a date in Queensland on Nov. 18, and have kept things to themselves for the most part. Rorie's Instagram account is private -- though her profile pic appears to be a wildlife shot, possibly snapped by her beau.

So, what do we know about Robert's lady love?

Rorie Buckey and Robert Irwin attend the 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' premiere in Sydney, Australia, on July 3. Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

She, like Robert, is 19 years old. She also has a famous family connection of her own -- her mom, Kate Ledger, is the sister of late Australian actor Heath Ledger. Kate owns a design and media productions company, and Rorie's father, Nathan Buckey, is a floor coverings store owner.

Following Heath's death in 2008, Kate and her family have been devoted to keeping his memory and legacy alive, creating the Heath Ledger Scholarship for promising young Australian actors.

"Heath is hugely important in the lives of my children," Kate told Who magazine in 2018. "There's not a day that goes by that we don't share stories or talk about him. He is very much alive in our house."

Rorie is also an identical twin! She and sister Scarlett were photographed with their mother at the 9th Annual Australians In Film Heath Ledger Scholarship Dinner back in 2018.

While the Mission: Impossible premiere marked their official public debut, Robert and Rorie have been spotted out several times earlier this year, mostly getting snapped together at the airport.

Rorie welcomed Robert home with a hug when he landed in Perth on May 21, and the pair was all smiles.

While Robert has yet to make things Instagram official with Rorie, he's not shy about sharing his love for his adorable family on social media. Last month, the wildlife expert and photographer shared a sweet throwback shot of his parents, Terri Irwin and the late Steve Irwin, in celebration of their wedding anniversary.

"Happy wedding anniversary Mum and Dad. Forever my biggest inspirations," he captioned the shot.

