Robert Irwin and Rorie Buckey made their red carpet debut at the Sydney premiere of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One on Monday, July 3.

The pair stepped out in style for the premiere of the latest installment in the Tom Cruise action franchise, and packed on the PDA. Irwin, 19, looked appropriately dapper in an all-black suit, while Buckey, also 19, donned a black, off-the-shoulder dress with a side cutout.

The two have been romantically linked since last year, and Buckey has a famous family connection of her own. Her mother, Kate, is the sister of late Australian actor Heath Ledger.

While Irwin has yet to make things Instagram official with Buckey, he's not shy about sharing his love for his adorable family on social media. Last month, the wildlife expert and photographer shared a sweet throwback shot of his parents, Terri Irwin and the late Steve Irwin, in celebration of their wedding anniversary.

"Happy wedding anniversary Mum and Dad. Forever my biggest inspirations," he captioned the shot.

