It's no secret that Robert Irwin resembles his late father, Steve Irwin, in many ways. The 19-year-old wildlife warrior now shares a similarity with his dad that he probably could have done without.

On Wednesday, Robert posted throwback footage of Steve getting bit in the face on camera by a python snake.

He then compared it to video footage of himself trying to rescue the same species of snake from the side of the road, only to get multiple bites to the eyebrow and nose.

"Déjà vu. Dad and me getting bitten by the same species of snake (carpet python) decades apart," Robert captioned the videos. "I found this python on the side of a road, but as you can see, sometimes snake rescues don’t quite go to plan 😂"

Both Robert and Steve took their bites in stride, gently handling the snakes while also trying to clean up the blood from the incident.

"I got a little too close, so he gave me a bite. They've got extremely sharp teeth like little needles," Robert explained of the attack.

Robert, his mother, Terri Irwin, and his sister, Bindi Irwin, are continuing Steve's legacy of wildlife conservation through their work at the Australia Zoo.

Steve died in 2006 at age 44 after being stung by a stingray while filming in the Great Barrier Reef. Robert was just two at the time.

In September, Robert remembered his dad on what was both the anniversary of his death and Father's Day in Australia.

"It’s Father’s Day today in Australia, and I am sending my love to those who are missing their dad today," Robert wrote. "I cherish all the good times with my dad and feel grateful to be able to keep his memory and legacy alive ❤️."

