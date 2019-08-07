Jade Roper is getting real about her post-baby body.

One week after welcoming her second child, a son named Brooks, Roper took to Instagram to share a candid photo of herself. Wearing a black bra and panties and holding little Brooks against her chest, Roper revealed why this recovery is much different than her first time around with her nearly 2-year-old daughter, Emmy.

"Women’s bodies are seriously phenomenal! It’s taking my uterus more time to return to its normal state this time around, but honestly I have never loved my body more than I have this postpartum," Roper, who unexpectedly gave birth to Brooks in her closet, wrote. "A lot of you have asked about my recovery, and I received several stitches and am slowly healing physically -- the mental and emotional healing is hard to put a finger on, but I am giving myself grace to process everything."

"But after such an overwhelming labor and delivery, I have so much respect for my body and the journey it’s been on this year to grow and bring this perfect little joy into my life," she added. "So in love, so thankful. #oneweekpostpartum #4thtrimester"

Roper's husband, Tanner Tolbert, supported his wife's raw post, simply commenting, "Babe."

Following Brooks' dramatic birth, ET's Lauren Zima spoke to Roper and Tolbert via Skype and they detailed the scary experiencing of becoming a family of four at home.

"The moment I realized that we weren't going to make it to the hospital, I was, like, screaming. It took my pain to a whole other level, because it became fear," Roper said. "... We were all in the closet, I'm, like, hunched over clenching this bench, Tanner's calling 911 and they got there in six minutes -- they got there so fast. And then two minutes after they got there, he came out."

Despite the trying birth story, Roper gushed over the love she, Tolbert and Emmy have for their new addition.

"I feel like he's just always been a part of our family -- it makes so much sense. The love really does just expand," she said.

"[Emmy's] been great, she's given him little kisses and been real gentle," Tolbert added. "I'm not sure she understands that we're keeping this baby, like, he's gonna be here every day for the rest of her life, but she's been great with him so far."

Watch the video below for more on the couple.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Reveal Newborn Son's Name

Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert Joke About Naming Son Chris Harrison After 'Bachelorette' Finale Birth (Exclusive)

'Bachelor in Paradise' Couple Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert ‘Accidentally’ Welcome Baby No. 2 in a Closet

Related Gallery