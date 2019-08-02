Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Reveal Newborn Son's Name

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert have officially announced the name of their newest family member!

Late Thursday night the Bachelor in Paradise alums took to Instagram to share that they've named their newborn son Brooks Easton Tolbert.

In a sweet pic shared on Roper's social media handle, little Brooks is swaddled in blue while peacefully sleeping on a gray blanket with his name. Behind the snoozing newborn in the shot is a board featuring his name, birthday, height and weight.

"It’s official! Say hello to Brooks Easton Tolbert! 👶 Born July 29th at 10:31 pm in our home, weighing 7 lbs 9 oz and 20 inches long!" the couple wrote. "He has been the sweetest baby and we are soaking in every single moment!"

Tolbert, who wrote the same caption as his wife, shared a similar shot of baby Brooks lounging in a bassinet with the name blanket and descriptive board behind him.

The proud parents shared Tolbert's same pic for the newborn's own Instagram page, writing, "I'm no longer nameless!"

When ET's Lauren Zima spoke to Roper and Tolbert shortly after Brooks arrived, they joked that their then-unnamed son "kinda has to" have a Bachelor-related name, as Roper gave birth in her closet during the finale of The Bachelorette.

"I've always liked the name Harrison," Roper quipped, referencing Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison. "I've been joking with Tanner my whole pregnancy."

"Maybe [as] a middle name," Tolbert amended. "We're still working through that."

In the comments section of the couple's Instagram name announcement, Harrison jokingly expressed discontent that he didn't gain a new namesake out of the deal.

"Damn I really thought I’d get this one," he wrote. "Still holding out for a Harrison."

During ET's chat with the pair -- who also share a 2-year-old daughter, Emmy -- Roper detailed her emotions when she realized she was in labor shortly after her water broke and would have to give birth at home.

"The moment I realized that we weren't going to make it to the hospital, I was, like, screaming. It took my pain to a whole other level, because it became fear," she recalled.

Upon welcoming a healthy baby boy, though, it was all worth it. "I feel like he's just always been a part of our family -- it makes so much sense," Roper said. "The love really does just expand."

