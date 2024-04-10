Angela White is opening up about being in the Wendy Williams documentary and how her participation was unplanned.

The 35-year-old model and TV personality, who previously went by the stage name Blac Chyna, discussed with ET's Deidre Behar the profound significance of the project.

While serving alongside Amber Rose and chef Bruno Serato to commemorate the 10 millionth meal served to underprivileged children through the Caterina's Club non-profit, Angela delved into the emotional journey of supporting Wendy during her time of need.

"I just went over to her house," she tells ET, expressing her surprise at the presence of cameras during the candid conversation. Recalling the spontaneous nature of her visit, Angela emphasized the genuine connection she shares with Wendy, transcending the confines of television personas.

Their friendship, forged amid initial friction, blossomed into a genuine bond of mutual respect and admiration. Angela recounted Wendy often talking about her negatively during the Hot Topics segment on The Wendy Williams Show and how she finally had enough.

"I'm like, 'This lady always is seriously attacking me,' and I was like, 'OK, I’m doing her show 'cause when I do her show, she's gonna meet me and I already know when she meets me, we're gonna probably be friends or either be friends or she'll chill out on me with all that negative stuff,'" Angela says.

She continues, "So I did the show and while we're sitting there on the set she's like, 'I have to get your number, I have to get your number.' She was like, 'Let's go to dinner tonight’ and I was like, 'Yes.' She's like, 'Let's get a bunch of food,' I'm like, 'Yes.' We ordered so much food, we had a great time. I really like Wendy."

"I really wanted her to see me," Angela says.

Angela said that although she was in the documentary, she didn't watch the whole thing, saying, "I've seen certain clips and things like that. I'm the type of person if I see more than what I need to see, I'm gonna have to dig and get to the bottom of certain things and I'm just like, 'Whatever for me is supposed to be for me,' you know what I mean? And I was there for Wendy and I didn’t even know that they were, like, filming a documentary."

Addressing the documentary's reception and its relevance, Angela acknowledged the necessity of shedding light on Wendy’s struggles, including her battle with alcoholism. Drawing parallels to her own experiences, Angela underscored the importance of destigmatizing discussions surrounding mental health and addiction. Angela celebrated being one year sober in September.

Despite criticisms leveled against the documentary, Angela stood firm in her belief in its necessity, citing its potential to inspire empathy and awareness. "I definitely think that for me, to be honest, I think it was definitely necessary to be made," Angela asserts, recognizing the universality of human struggles depicted in Wendy's journey.

Getty

"I feel like ... people actually do need to see it 'cause it is happening and it can really, honestly happen to anybody, you just never know, and hopefully, maybe this is gonna help other people to see 'cause I'm gonna tell you this, I did start it, it did make me upset 'cause the struggling with the alcohol like that was one of my things struggling with the alcohol," Angela says. "So to see Wendy, you know, struggling obviously with the alcohol and her substances over the years, you know, it hurts and it's like the alcohol part with me, so it's like I can relate to that."

In a press release sent out in February, the former daytime talk show host's care team revealed that she was diagnosed in 2023 with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

As Williams' manager, Will Shelby, previously told ET, Williams checked into a treatment facility in April 2023 for several reasons, including "cognitive issues" and to confront her battle with alcohol addiction, a move prompted by concerns from her son about the potentially fatal consequences of her addiction.

As Williams' recent health revelation stunned the public, Angela expressed solidarity and compassion toward her friend. And with Wendy diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, Angela emphasized the importance of understanding and compassion in supporting individuals facing similar challenges.

Prince Williams/Getty Images

Amber Rose, echoing sentiments of admiration and empathy, reflected on the impact of Angela's presence in Wendy's life during her vulnerable moments. "Chyna gave her a very beautiful moment," Amber remarks.

Both Angela and Amber were with chef Bruno Serato as he celebrated a major milestone.

"We're celebrating 10 million meals served to children in need. We are serving 5,000 meals a day, been doing that for 19 years. We are in 30 cities, in Orange County, and 130 locations, motel rooms, garages, boys and girls clubs," he says, adding that he sincerely appreciates Angela and Amber's support for Caterina's Club.

