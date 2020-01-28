Blac Chyna is not pleased with Kylie Jenner's November trip with Dream on Kobe Bryant's helicopter -- or the makeup maven's recent post about the NBA star's tragic crash.

In a statement to ET on Tuesday, Chyna's attorney, Lynne Ciani, said, "Chyna has become aware that Kylie Jenner is using the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant, his beautiful daughter, and seven other precious souls to profess her 'distress' that she and Dream had ridden on the same helicopter with the same pilot prior to Sunday’s horrific crash."

"What Kylie failed to disclose was that Chyna never gave Kylie permission to take her precious daughter Dream on a helicopter ride and that Chyna never would have given Kylie that permission," the statement continued.

Ciani added: "No parents should find out after-the-fact that their child has participated in a dangerous activity without their permission. Chyna was distraught to learn that Kylie had taken Dream on that helicopter ride in November 2019. Chyna voiced her strong objections to Rob [Kardashian] and insisted that it never happen again. Chyna sends her heartfelt prayers and condolences to all of the families impacted by yesterday’s tragedy."

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among the nine people who died following a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday. In a post on her Instagram Story on Monday, Jenner paid tribute to those who lost their lives and said that she flew on Bryant's helicopter, which was piloted by Ara Zobayan, who died in Sunday's crash.

The Kardashian-Jenner family flew on the helicopter in November, when they rented it for Dream's third birthday. Several photos of Rob Kardashian's little girl in front of and on board the aircraft were shared on Instagram on Nov. 10.

See more on Bryant's death in the video below.

