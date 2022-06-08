Dwayne Johnson's no superhero but he's also not a full-blown villain. And therein lies the struggle for this antihero in Black Adam.

The action-packed trailer for the highly anticipated film finally dropped on Wednesday, and it promises that "the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change." Set to the track of JAY-Z and Kanye West's 2011 hit, "Murder to Excellence" off their Watch the Throne album, the trailer offers a glimpse of Black Adam's origin and the powers he possesses.

"I was a slave until I died," Johnson's voice can be heard in the trailer. "Then I was reborn a god. My son sacrificed his life to save me. Now, I kneel before no one."

Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods -- and imprisoned just as quickly -- Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

Warner Bros.

Pierce Brosnan portrays Dr. Fate, who is part of the Justice Society of America. In the trailer, Dr. Fate informs Black Adam that it's time to pick sides.

"My vision has shown me the future. You have two choices," Dr. Fate warns Black Adam. "You can be the destroyer of this world or you can be its savior. That’s up to you."

From New Line Cinema, Johnson stars in the first-ever feature film to explore the story of the DC character. Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise) is directing. Noah Centineo plays the superhero Atom Smasher and Quintessa Swindell plays Cyclone. The trailer also offers a closer look at Aldis Hodge, who is Hawkman.

In the DC Universe, Black Adam is one of the primary antagonists who Shazam often squares off against. With Black Adam coming out a year before Shazam! Fury of the Gods, this film could potentially be setting Johnson's Black Adam up as the big bad of this particular corner of the DC Extended Universe.

Black Adam hits theaters Oct. 21.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Red Notice': Dwayne Johnson Reveals the Moment Gal Gadot Became His On-Set Hero (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Dwayne Johnson Reacts to Fan Bringing Cardboard Cutout of Him to Prom

Dwayne Johnson Surprises Fans at His New Wax Figure in Las Vegas

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Dwayne Johnson Comparing Their Wax Figures

Dwayne Johnson on His 'Complicated Relationship' With His Late Dad

Dwayne Johnson Introduces the Teams at Super Bowl LVI