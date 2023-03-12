Ruth Carter just made Oscars history as the first Black woman to win twice! Carter took home the trophy in the Costume Design category for her work on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

In her speech, Carter reflected on the historic moment, while also marking her mother's death -- something she said the film and it's late leading man, Chadwick Boseman, helped her through.

"Thank you to the Academy for recognizing the superhero that is a Black woman," Carter began. "She endures. She loves. She overcomes. She is every woman in this film."

She continued, "She is my mother. This past week, Mabel Carter became an ancestor. This film prepared me for this moment. Chadwick, please take care of Mom. Ryan Coogler, Nate Moore -- thank you both for your vision. Together, we are re-shaping how culture is represented."

Carter also took the moment to thank the Marvel family and the "arsenal of genius" at the MCU.

"I share this with many dedicated artists whose hands and hearts helped manifest the costumes of Wakanda, and Talokan," Carter added before shouting out her mother once more. "This is for my mother, she was 101."

Carter famously won her first Oscar on the first film in the Marvel movie series, Black Panther.

