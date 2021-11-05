'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Production Temporarily Delayed Following Letitia Wright Injury
The Black Panther sequel's production is taking a break.
ET has learned that filming on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is being temporarily delayed due to Letitia Wright's injury she sustain earlier this year. For the last two month, the Marvel movie has been filming in Atlanta, with director Ryan Coogler shooting as much as he could without the actress, who plays T'Challa's sister, Shuri.
Production is expected to pause the week of Thanksgiving and is expected to resume in early 2022.
"Letitia has been recovering in London since September from injuries sustained on the set of Black Panther 2 and is looking forward to returning to work early 2022," Wright's rep told ET. "Letitia kindly asks that you keep her in your prayers."
In August, Wright was hospitalized in Boston after a stunt mishap. At the time, ET learned that the minor incident involved a stunt rig.
"Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," a Marvel spokesperson told ET at the time. "She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon."
In September, ET spoke with Angela Bassett, who plays Wright's on-screen mother, who shared that the Wakandan princess was doing just fine.
"She had a little bit of a fall, but it's not too bad," she told ET. "You know, anything like that will shake you up, but she's just a little, slight, little petite thing. But she is fine and ready to go."
Meanwhile, details about Black Panther 2 remain sparse, but Marvel Studios has confirmed that they will not be recasting Chadwick Boseman's role following his death. The actor played King T'Challa in the first film, and died in August 2020 at the age of 43 after a private battle with cancer.
See more in the video below. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to premiere in theaters on July 8, 2022.
The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the news.
