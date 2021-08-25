Letitia Wright is recovering after a stunt mishap. While filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Boston on Wednesday, the 27-year-old actress suffered minor injuries and was subsequently hospitalized, a Marvel spokesperson confirmed to ET.

"Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," the spokesperson said. "She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon."

Wright has since been released from the hospital, though it's unclear if she's back on set.

ET has learned that the minor incident involved a stunt rig. There are no current impacts to the film's shooting schedule.

The incident came just days after Wright and her co-star, Danai Gurira, were spotted filming the flick for the first time. In the pics, Wright, who plays Shuri, was wearing a purple outfit, while Gurira, who's reprising her role of Okoye, wore a mostly red look, which she paired with a black blazer.

BACKGRID

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which was announced back in October 2018, is set to premiere in theaters on July 8, 2022.

Details about the film remain scarce, but Marvel Studios has confirmed that they will not be recasting Chadwick Boseman's role of T'Challa following his 2020 death.

Instead, fans have speculated that, like in the comics, Shuri, T'Challa's sister, may become the Black Panther, a role that can be taken on by whoever is deemed the protector of Wakanda.

In addition to Wright and Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett are set to reprise their roles in the highly anticipated sequel.

In July, Bassett, who plays Queen Ramonda and T'Challa's mother, told ET that "a lot of things had to be shifted and changed" in the script following Boseman's death.

"Thankfully, Ryan [Coogler] and Joe Robert Cole, they're just such masterful storytellers that they've found a way into this world and hopefully it will be satisfying, I think, for the fans and it will be honorable of our Chad," she said. "We love our king."

RELATED CONTENT:

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Everything We Know About the Sequel

Michaela Coel Joins 'Black Panther’ Sequel

Angela Bassett on Honoring Chadwick Boseman in 'Wakanda Forever'

Anthony Mackie Shares If Fans Can Expect to See Him in 'Black Panther' Sequel This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery