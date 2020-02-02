A new Black Widow trailer is here!

Marvel Studios released the action-packed trailer on Sunday, during a spot that aired during Super Bowl LIV.

"You don’t know everything about me," Scarlett Johansson, who reprises her role as superhero Natasha Romanova, says in the clip. "The Avengers weren't my first family. At some point, we all have to choose between what the world wants you to be and who you are."

Marvel also released brand-new character posters for the film via Twitter on Sunday, featuring Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff. See the trailer and posters below:

“You don’t know everything about me.”



Watch the Big Game spot for Marvel Studios’ #BlackWidow, in theaters May 1. pic.twitter.com/cFJWIDeGiu — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 3, 2020

As ET previously reported, Johansson's character has been part of Marvel's cinematic universe since the beginning -- or since Iron Man 2, at least -- first as an undercover S.H.I.E.L.D. agent and then an Avenger, a rogue spy, a self-proclaimed "monster" and ultimately, a martyr. Now, 23 films into the MCU, Natasha (Johansson) is finally getting her due and fronting a movie of her own in the the long-awaited Black Widow.

"I don't know if I can take it anymore without any closure," Johansson told ET in October 2019. "It's too exhausting."

"I love [the film]," she added. "I'm so proud of what we made. Now we get to sprinkle the magic all over it. Get it ready for audiences."

The movie hits theaters May 1. In the meantime, hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Marvel Studios Releases Special Look at Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' With New Footage -- Watch!

Scarlett Johansson Fights Family in First ‘Black Widow’ Trailer

Scarlett Johansson Says 'Black Widow' Will Give Fans 'Closure' (Exclusive)

'Black Widow': Behind the Scenes With Scarlett Johansson This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery