The sisterhood lives on!

On Friday, Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel reunited in New York City to celebrate their Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-star America Fererra at an event for the Barbie movie.

On Saturday, Ferrera took to Instagram to share the moment with the world.

"💕The Sisterhood came through all in pink to celebrate my performance in Barbie last night. I love these women with all my heart.💕 #SisterhoodForever 👩‍❤️‍👩 🧳," she wrote on Instagram.

Fererra's post included a short video of her and the women embracing, as they celebrate the Barbie star, posing for a professional picture and Lively taking a photo and capturing an iconic selfie.

Andrew Toth/Getty Images

While the women opted out of jeans, they were all on theme and pretty in pink.

Lively, 36, wore a neon pink strapless shirt and feathered skirt, which she paired with matching shoes. Tamblyn, 40, wore a powder pink power suit, which she kept relaxed with a white shirt, and Bledel, 42, wore a crimson skirt with a black top.

For her part, Fererra wore a cream dress.

On Friday, Happy, Sad, Confused podcast host, Josh Horowitz, took to X (formally known as Twitter) to share a picture he captured from the special reunion.

"The SISTERHOOD cannot be stopped," he wrote over a photo of the four ladies.

The last time the ladies of the Sisterhood publicly reunited was in 2018 when they got together to celebrate Ferrera's baby. In 2017, the women attended a special event in New York City.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants -- which is the story of four friends who share one parir of pants that connect them throughout life -- premiered on June 1, 2005. It's sequel was released on August 6, 2008. The four women have maintained a close friendship over the years. There's even been talks about a third movie.

In 2022, Tamblyn revealed that the project is constantly in the works. However, the women all being mothers has added some complications.

"There's a lot going on with the project," Tamblyn said on SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw. "We've been working on it for, I don't know, it feels like a decade at this point. My hope is that it'll get made at some point."

"It's very complicated for a lot of reasons, some of which include just the fact that between the four of us, we all have, like, 870 children," she joked.

Lively got fans' hopes up in 2018, when she told ET that a third movie "could really happen."

Shortly after Ferrera told ET that talk of the third movie "is a conversation that's still at play."

"Fingers crossed that something comes to fruition with that, but it's been a vision and a dream of ours for a while now," she said. "We're all moms now. We've all got a lot going on, but we've got a beautiful friendship and we love these movies and we love this story and our friendship together [and] the friendship of these girls. So, we're sticking with it and we'll see what happens."

