Ryan Reynolds celebrated his 44th birthday on Friday, and Blake Lively couldn't help but poke fun at her husband on his special day. The A Simple Favor star posted a couple photos of Reynolds and trolled him for his choice of birthday "cake."

"1) Who is the lost soul that selects birthday PIE. 2) What ANIMAL eats their cake (pie) without first blowing out the candles," she wrote. "@vancityreynolds that’s who. Happy Birthday. I honestly can’t believe we’re still married."

The photos show the Deadpool star smiling as Lively holds out a pie with candles on it. The second snap shows the dessert, still with the candles lit, and a bite taken out of it.

Lively also shared additional snaps on her Instagram Story, showing how she celebrated her husband's birthday.

"I go all out to make it special for my husband on his birthday," she wrote alongside a silly photo of Reynolds.

She also showed how she "found a way to give him eco friendly balloons."

Reynolds received a slew of birthday messages from his famous friends, including Hugh Jackman. The Wolverine star posted a throwback photo of his "lil' buddy."

Salma Hayek, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, among others also sent him birthday wishes.

