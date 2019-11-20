Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Celebrate His GRAMMY Nomination

Blake Shelton is a GRAMMY nominee for the ninth time!

The country star is fresh off big wins at the 2019 CMA Awards and People's Choice Awards, and earned himself another nod on Wednesday morning when he scored a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Solo Performance for his song, "God's Country."

"'God’s Country' is such a powerful song and I'm so proud to be a part of it," Blake said in a statement to ET. "I'm thankful that Devin [Dawson], Michael [Hardy] and Jordan [Schmidt] trusted me with a lyric that has connected so powerfully with so many people."

The singer has previously been nominated for eight GRAMMY Awards, though he's never taken home the coveted golden gramophone. He celebrated his latest nomination at home with girlfriend Gwen Stefani (who, by the way, has 19 GRAMMY nods and three wins to her own name) and her sons, according to a sweet moment captured on Gwen's Instagram Story.

"Blake, what did you just say?" Gwen's 13-year-old son, Kingston, asks in the clip, as the two chat in the kitchen.

"I said, 'Oh, by the way, I got nominated for a GRAMMY this morning,'" Blake answers nonchalantly, to which Kingston exclaims, "What the heck!"

Gwen also shared a screenshot of her beau's category, circling Blake's name next to fellow nominees Tyler Childers, Ashley McBryde, Willie Nelson and Tanya Tucker.

The pair have had quite the run at awards shows as of late. Blake is fresh off a win for Single of the Year at the 2019 CMA Awards last week -- where he dedicated the honor for "God's Country" to late music producer Busbee and singer Earl Thomas Conley -- and he and his lady love had a sweet date night at the People's Choice Awards earlier this month, where they both were honored.

Gwen's style was celebrated at the show -- the No Doubt singer was recognized as the Fashion Icon of 2019 -- and accepted her trophy with a heartfelt speech, in which she reflected on her lifelong love of fashion, and announced her plans to give the trophy to her 11-year-old son, Zuma.

She also gave her boyfriend a special shout-out before walking off with the award, telling Blake with a smile, "You're a babe."

Later in the evening, Blake himself took home the Country Artist of 2019 Award, sharing a shout-out of his own to Gwen that had to be entirely censored out.

Fans in the audience later took to Twitter claiming Blake was bleeped when he told Gwen, "I love the s**t out of you." Whatever his message was, it left his girlfriend laughing in her seat.

For more on the adorable duo, check out the video below.

