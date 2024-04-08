Blanco Brown is feeling good four years after his near-fatal accident.

On Sunday, "The Git Up" singer spoke with ET at the 2024 CMT Music Awards at the Moody Center is Austin, Texas, and gave an update on his health.

"I feel better than I felt last year, so I think I'll keep on getting better with the years," Brown told ET's Cassie DiLaura. "I feel great."

The 39-year-old singer is also prioritizing other aspects of his health as he continues to heal.

"I already eat clean, so it's a blessing in that and that's a factor of life," he shared. "But I try to make sure I keep my mental health that way. My body will follow."

Nicola Gell/FilmMagic

In August 2020, Brown was involved in a head-on collision in Atlanta, Georgia, that left him with two broken legs, shattered wrists and a broken pelvis. Months later, after being released from the hospital, Brown suffered a mild setback with his legs, but made a full recovery.

Brown was feeling "blessed" in 2021, when he made his first first public appearance onstage at the 2021 ACM Awards.

On Sunday, Brown -- who came to the CMT Music Awards with a duffle bag -- told ET that despite releasing his latest EP, Heartache and Lemonade, he's already looking forward to the next batch of music.

"The next EP I'm probably gonna name it Walls and Whiskey," he told ET. "The title will speak for itself. I got record on there from Diane Warren. I mean, the love continues to go on the record. I like working with people and making magic."

And when it comes to the new music, Brown is just feeling the love.

"The EP, being in a lot of love is about as good as it gets, tailgating in the sun, sun-shining energy and I mean, we got more coming soon," he said.

Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini, the 2024 CMT Music Awards took place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The show aired on CBS and is also available to stream live and on demand via Paramount+.

