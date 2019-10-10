'Blind Date' Is Back! Get a First Look at Bravo's Reboot (Exclusive)

Blind Date is back!

The cult-favorite series, which originally aired from 1999 until 2006 in syndication, returns to TV this November on Bravo -- and ET has your exclusive first look, which is sure to give you all the nostalgic feels.

Everything you loved about the OG show, from the cringe-y first meetings to animated censoring, thought bubbles and unexpected makeouts, is all there -- just, this time, the show looks more like America. The reboot is inclusive, featuring daters from all over the spectrum. Every episode, two couples of varying ethnicity, sexual orientation and age will embark on blind dates, on camera and narrated by comedian Nikki Glaser. Watch the full first look here:

Blind Date premieres on Monday, Nov. 18, airing nightly after Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. The show will air on Sundays at 10:30 p.m. ET and Monday through Thursday at 11:30 p.m. ET on Bravo.

