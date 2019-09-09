Bravo is going bold with the network’s first-ever reality event series, In a Man’s World.

The series, premiering Tuesday, Oct. 1, follows four dynamic women who get the once-in-a-lifetime chance to really see how the opposite sex lives. With the help of Academy Award-winning special effects artists, plus voice and movement coaches, each woman develops a male alter ego to spend two days living “in a man’s world.” All four subjects work, play and/or live in a male-dominated field; there’s Emily, a professional pool player; Le'Dor, an aspiring politician; Sabrina, a preacher; and Shital, an Indian-American who’s bucking her family’s wishes and pursuing a career over marriage.

Watch the full first look here:

Each episode in the four-part series will follow a single woman’s story, including the weeks of training she undergoes in order to pull off her transformation. Think of it like a gender-bent Undercover Boss with a "Time's Up" twist.

In a Man’s World comes from powerhouse actress Viola Davis' production company, JuVee Productions. Davis and her husband, Julius Tennon, as well as JuVee partner Andrew Wang, all serve as executive producers on the series, alongside the creative team from Lucky 8, Kim Woodard, Greg Henry, Isaac Holub, George Kralovansky, Kate Bernstein and Danielle Medina.

In a Man’s World airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo, starting Oct. 1.

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch Jewel's Stunning Transformation Into a Glam Jersey Girl on 'Undercover Boss' (Exclusive)

Bethany Mota Faces 'One of Her Biggest Fears' on 'Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition' (Exclusive)

Watch Idina Menzel Sing Badly in a Chicken Suit on 'Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition' (Exclusive)