Desperate times call for desperate measures.

On Friday's Blindspot, titled "The One Where Jane Visits an Old Friend," Jane (Jaimie Alexander) is struggling after memories of her past as Remi are starting to bubble up again, causing an unexpected hiccup in her quest to recover from her ZIP poisoning. In ET's exclusive sneak peek, a worried Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) checks up on Jane after her latest therapy session -- and it's reached a point where she's ready to turn to a familiar enemy.

"I take it things didn't go well with the therapist," Weller says, as he sees Jane sprawled out on the couch, looking a little worse for wear.

"Therapists, plural. And none of them knew where to begin with me," Jane says, dejected.

"You need to take time," Weller reassures her.

But Jane isn't sure time is on her side in this case. "I'm paralyzed, Kurt," she says. "I need someone who could help me now, someone who has experience with a case like mine."

"That might be a little tough. No one's dealt with a case like yours before," Weller says in response, which seems to flip a switch in Jane's mind. "Actually, there might be one person," she says, a glimmer of hope in her eye.

Cut to Jane sitting in a maximum security prison, waiting for the mystery inmate to arrive. The camera pans over to reveal that Jane is meeting with former team member-turned-foe Robert Borden (Ukweli Roach), who has an encyclopedic knowledge on the effects of ZIP.

"Thanks for seeing me," Jane begins. "I need your help."

"You didn't give me much of a choice," Borden says in his new blue prison inmate uniform. "I've told the FBI everything I know."

"I'm not asking for the FBI. I'm asking for me," Jane pleads. Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek above.

Blindspot airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

