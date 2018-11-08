There may be hope after all.

On Friday's episode of Blindspot, titled "Naughty Monkey Kicks at Tree," Jane (Jaimie Alexander), or rather Remi, learns that there is a very real possibility that there may be a cure for her condition, which is causing her to die slowly but surely.

"Wow, your hair...," Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) says, taken aback by Jane's new short 'do in ET's exclusive sneak peek. Bye bye, long Remi locks!

"I did it myself. Just feels more like me. Do you like it?" she asks, showing off her familiar Jane bob.

"I love it," Weller replies, prompting Jane to plant a romantic kiss in the hallway.

"I love that, but we should keep it professional, Agent Doe," he says slightly embarrassed, looking around to make sure no one at work saw their sweet PDA moment.

A flip is switched once Weller refers to her as Agent Doe and Jane/Remi changes the topic, inquiring about a work meeting she may have missed. That's when Weller reveals the surprising revelation that Jane's condition, which has been causing her to hallucinate her dead brother Roman (Luke Mitchell), may be solvable. Too bad Weller doesn't know about Remi's secret plan to take him out for good.

"There's a procedure. It's a long-shot but it might be a possible cure to your condition," Weller shares. "But we have to see if you're a match first. From what I gather, the test isn't going to feel very good."

Jane/Remi flashes back to a conversation she once had with Roman about their desperate search to find a cure to their disease. Now, Jane/Remi may have been served with the antidote on a silver platter. What happens now? Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek above to find out what happens next.

Blindspot airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

