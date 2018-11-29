Weller finally knows the truth about Jane.

On Friday's episode of Blindspot, titled "Case: Sun, Moon and the Truth," Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) puts two and two together when he's presented with actual video evidence that Jane (Jaimie Alexander) isn't really Jane, but a prior alias, Remi.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek, Weller and Jane... ahem, Remi, are being held hostage after one of the perpetrators, Eve (Gillian Zinser), alleges Remi was the one responsible for stealing their money. When Remi -- playing the role of Jane -- suggests she didn't, Weller gets even more suspicious.

"A lot of hands at the FBI touched the money. Why do you think I stole it?" Remi asks, hoping to get away scot-free. Unfortunately for her, she's about to see hidden surveillance camera footage of her clearly stealing the money, prompting her to react as if she's just been found out.

Noticing the growing tension between Weller and Remi, Eve shows a shocked Weller the incriminating evidence, snarling, "Oh awkward... hubby doesn't know?"

Suddenly, it all becomes clear to Weller -- that the Sandstorm operative they've been searching for has been Remi all along.

"It makes so much sense now," he says after processing the information, while their home is torn apart. "Why you've been acting so strange. Why you've been lying to me. I've been researching the ZIP drug memory loss. In some cases, people revert back to an earlier version of themselves, like a record needle skipping back a few tracks. That usually happens after a major trauma."

"You're not Jane anymore, you're Remi," Weller says with disdain. Watch the exclusive clip above.

Blindspot airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

