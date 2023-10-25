If you've been looking to upgrade your home security system, shop the best Amazon deals on Blink doorbells and cameras.
If you've been thinking about updating your home security system, Amazon just kicked off a Blink smart home sale with massive deals on video doorbells and smart security cameras. You can save up to 60% on home security upgrades that let you keep an eye on your home and answer your door no matter where you are directly from your smartphone.
Shop the Blink Smart Home Deals
Whether you're looking to protect your home during vacations or enjoy peace of mind while in your personal space, Blink's doorbells and cameras have your security needs covered. The Blink Video Doorbell can help protect your home on its own, or it can be used in conjunction with Blink's other indoor and outdoor home security cameras that are also on sale right now.
To create a setup with more coverage, Amazon is offering deals on easy-to-install Blink bundles. Blink's home security system is Alexa-controlled and offers two-way audio, custom alerts, privacy settings and so much more. All you need is a smartphone and WiFi, and you can have up to two years of battery-powered security for your home, customized to your own space.
Ahead, save big on a full home security system by shopping the best deals on Blink video doorbells and security cameras available at Amazon now.
Best Blink Video Doorbell and Security Camera Deals
Blink Video Doorbell + 2 Outdoor (3rd Gen) Camera System
The Video Doorbell helps you welcome visitors and keep an eye on your door while the wire-free Outdoor camera can be placed anywhere you need it. Together, they provide full home coverage.
Blink Whole Home Bundle
Get 52% off the Blink Whole Home bundle featuring a Video Doorbell, Outdoor 4, Mini, and Sync Module 2. Using the Blink app, you'll be able to experience 1080p HD live view, infrared night vision, and crisp two-way audio.
Blink Video Doorbell + 3 Outdoor 4 Smart Security Cameras
Answer your door from anywhere with Video Doorbell and help protect your home inside and out with the wire-free Outdoor 4 smart security camera.
Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera
See every corner of your home with this mini Blink Pan-Tilt camera.
Blink Mini - Two Pack
Keep tabs on your fur baby or human baby with a Blink security camera. You can stream live video from your phone to keep your home and loved ones safe.
Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) 2 Camera System
The Blink Outdoor Cam has a battery that will last up to two years. Since there are no wires to hook up, setting up this camera system is painlessly easy. Once it's all set up, you can start using the camera's two-way audio system with your Amazon Alexa or through the Blink app.
Blink Outdoor – 5 Camera Kit with Blink Mini
If you own a home, consider adding this camera kit that has 5 cameras. You can see, hear, and speak to any visitors with a live camera footage and two-way audio features on the Blink app. More protection, the merrier.
Blink Outdoor + Solar Panel Charging Mount
This smart security system is powered by the sun. This kit includes one Blink Outdoor camera, a Solar Panel Mount, a mounting kit, a housing cover, one mount, and a right angle adapter.
Blink Outdoor 3rd Gen + Floodlight
The benefit of this camera is it has flashlights to show you who's coming to your door late at night.
