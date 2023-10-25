If you've been thinking about updating your home security system, Amazon just kicked off a Blink smart home sale with massive deals on video doorbells and smart security cameras. You can save up to 60% on home security upgrades that let you keep an eye on your home and answer your door no matter where you are directly from your smartphone.

Whether you're looking to protect your home during vacations or enjoy peace of mind while in your personal space, Blink's doorbells and cameras have your security needs covered. The Blink Video Doorbell can help protect your home on its own, or it can be used in conjunction with Blink's other indoor and outdoor home security cameras that are also on sale right now.

To create a setup with more coverage, Amazon is offering deals on easy-to-install Blink bundles. Blink's home security system is Alexa-controlled and offers two-way audio, custom alerts, privacy settings and so much more. All you need is a smartphone and WiFi, and you can have up to two years of battery-powered security for your home, customized to your own space.

Ahead, save big on a full home security system by shopping the best deals on Blink video doorbells and security cameras available at Amazon now.

Blink Whole Home Bundle Amazon Blink Whole Home Bundle Get 52% off the Blink Whole Home bundle featuring a Video Doorbell, Outdoor 4, Mini, and Sync Module 2. Using the Blink app, you'll be able to experience 1080p HD live view, infrared night vision, and crisp two-way audio. $215 $102 Shop Now

Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) 2 Camera System Amazon Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) 2 Camera System The Blink Outdoor Cam has a battery that will last up to two years. Since there are no wires to hook up, setting up this camera system is painlessly easy. Once it's all set up, you can start using the camera's two-way audio system with your Amazon Alexa or through the Blink app. $180 $108 Shop Now

