Blink Video Doorbells and Security Cameras Are 50% Off at Amazon's October Prime Day Sale

By ETonline Staff
Published: 4:59 PM PDT, October 10, 2023

Get a Blink video doorbell for just $30 during the October Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale.

If you've been thinking about updating your home security system, the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is now live with the best deals on Blink's affordable video doorbells and smart home security cameras. This fall's Prime Day is running through October 11, and the home security deals include the popular wireless Blink Video Doorbell for just $30.

Prime members can get 50% off Blink's video doorbell that lets you answer your door no matter where you are directly from your smartphone. 

Blink Video Doorbell

Blink Video Doorbell
Amazon

Blink Video Doorbell

Take your home security up a notch with this standalone Alexa-enabled video doorbell, who shows you who's on your front step. 

$60 $30

Shop Now

Blink Video Doorbell | Two-way audio

Blink Video Doorbell | Two-way audio
Amazon

Blink Video Doorbell | Two-way audio

Answer your door while you're away with the two way audio feature on this doorbell.

$60 $30

Shop Now

Whether you're looking to protect your home during vacations or enjoy peace of mind while in your personal space, Blink's doorbells and cameras have your security needs covered. The Blink Video Doorbell can help protect your home on its own, or it can be used in conjunction with Blink's other indoor and outdoor home security cameras that are also on sale for Prime Day right now.

To create a setup with more coverage, Amazon is offering 50% off the easy-to-install Blink bundle comprised of a smart video doorbell, three outdoor security cameras, and a sync module that lets you operate all of the devices right from your phone or tablet

Blink Video Doorbell + 3 Outdoor 4 Smart Security Cameras

Blink Video Doorbell + 3 Outdoor 4 Smart Security Cameras
Amazon

Blink Video Doorbell + 3 Outdoor 4 Smart Security Cameras

An unbeatable deal you'll only find during Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday.

$330 $165

Shop Now

The home security system is Alexa-controlled and offers two-way audio, custom alerts, privacy settings and so much more. All you need is a smartphone and WiFi, and you can have up to two years of battery-powered security for your home, customized to your own space.

Almost every one of Blink's security camera models are discounted for Prime Big Deal Days, so you can save big on a full home security system. Below, shop the best Prime Day Blink security camera deals available now.

Best Prime Day Blink Security Camera Deals

Blink Mini

Blink Mini
Amazon

Blink Mini

This mini camera is perfect and won't take up too much space to keep an eye on what your beloved pets are doing while you're out. 

$35 $20

Shop Now

Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera

Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera
Amazon

Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera

See every corner of your home with this mini Blink Pan-Tilt camera.

$60 $30

Shop Now

Blink Mini - Two Pack

Blink Mini - Two Pack
Amazon

Blink Mini - Two Pack

Keep tabs on your fur baby or human baby with a Blink security camera. You can stream live video from your phone to keep your home and loved ones safe.

$65 $40

Shop Now

Blink Outdoor Security Camera

Blink Outdoor Security Camera
Amazon

Blink Outdoor Security Camera

Monitor your home day or night with infrared night vision. Blink Outdoor is a wireless battery-powered HD security camera that is built to withstand the elements. 

$250 $100

Shop Now

Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) 2 Camera System

Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) 2 Camera System
Amazon

Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) 2 Camera System

The Blink Outdoor Cam has a battery that will last up to two years. Since there are no wires to hook up, setting up this camera system is painlessly easy. Once it's all set up, you can start using the camera's two-way audio system with your Amazon Alexa or through the Blink app.

$180 $90

Shop Now

Blink Outdoor – 5 Camera Kit with Blink Mini

Blink Outdoor – 5 Camera Kit with Blink Mini
Amazon

Blink Outdoor – 5 Camera Kit with Blink Mini

If you own a home, consider adding this camera kit that has 5 cameras. You can see, hear, and speak to any visitors with a live camera footage and two-way audio features on the Blink app. More protection, the merrier.

$415 $210

Shop Now

Blink Outdoor + Solar Panel Charging Mount

Blink Outdoor + Solar Panel Charging Mount
Amazon

Blink Outdoor + Solar Panel Charging Mount

This smart security system is powered by the sun. This kit includes one Blink Outdoor camera, a Solar Panel Mount, a mounting kit, a housing cover, one mount, and a right angle adapter.

$130 $78

Shop Now

Blink Outdoor 3rd Gen + Floodlight

Blink Outdoor 3rd Gen + Floodlight
Amazon

Blink Outdoor 3rd Gen + Floodlight

The benefit of this camera is it has flashlights to show you who's coming to your door late at night.

$140 $84

Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

