If you've been thinking about updating your home security system, the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is now live with the best deals on Blink's affordable video doorbells and smart home security cameras. This fall's Prime Day is running through October 11, and the home security deals include the popular wireless Blink Video Doorbell for just $30.

Prime members can get 50% off Blink's video doorbell that lets you answer your door no matter where you are directly from your smartphone.

Blink Video Doorbell Amazon Blink Video Doorbell Take your home security up a notch with this standalone Alexa-enabled video doorbell, who shows you who's on your front step. $60 $30 Shop Now

Whether you're looking to protect your home during vacations or enjoy peace of mind while in your personal space, Blink's doorbells and cameras have your security needs covered. The Blink Video Doorbell can help protect your home on its own, or it can be used in conjunction with Blink's other indoor and outdoor home security cameras that are also on sale for Prime Day right now.

To create a setup with more coverage, Amazon is offering 50% off the easy-to-install Blink bundle comprised of a smart video doorbell, three outdoor security cameras, and a sync module that lets you operate all of the devices right from your phone or tablet.

The home security system is Alexa-controlled and offers two-way audio, custom alerts, privacy settings and so much more. All you need is a smartphone and WiFi, and you can have up to two years of battery-powered security for your home, customized to your own space.

Almost every one of Blink's security camera models are discounted for Prime Big Deal Days, so you can save big on a full home security system. Below, shop the best Prime Day Blink security camera deals available now.

Best Prime Day Blink Security Camera Deals

Blink Mini Amazon Blink Mini This mini camera is perfect and won't take up too much space to keep an eye on what your beloved pets are doing while you're out. $35 $20 Shop Now

Blink Outdoor Security Camera Amazon Blink Outdoor Security Camera Monitor your home day or night with infrared night vision. Blink Outdoor is a wireless battery-powered HD security camera that is built to withstand the elements. $250 $100 Shop Now

Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) 2 Camera System Amazon Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) 2 Camera System The Blink Outdoor Cam has a battery that will last up to two years. Since there are no wires to hook up, setting up this camera system is painlessly easy. Once it's all set up, you can start using the camera's two-way audio system with your Amazon Alexa or through the Blink app. $180 $90 Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

RELATED CONTENT: