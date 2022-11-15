Blueface Arrested for Attempted Murder in Las Vegas

Blueface has been taken into custody. The artist was arrested by police in Las Vegas on charges of attempted murder.

The 25-year-old rapper, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, was arrested by detectives on Tuesday afternoon, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to ET.

According to police, Blueface was arrested "on charges stemming from a shooting that took place on October 8, 2022."

"He will be booked into the Clark County Detention Center on warrants for attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at/into an occupied structure," police confirmed.

The artist was taken into custody by several authorities on a sidewalk in Las Vegas, as seen in a video obtained by TMZ. The rapper's girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, was with him when he was arrested.

The outlet reports that six to eight police were involved in the arrest. More information on the shooting incident is set to be released in the near future.

