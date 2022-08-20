Gary Busey Arrested in New Jersey on 3 Counts of Sex Crimes

Gary Busey was arrested in Cherry Hill, New Jersey where authorities say he's facing sexual offense charges stemming from alleged incidents that occurred during the Monster Mania Convention at the Doubletree Hotel.

According to police, the alleged incidents went down the weekend of Aug. 12-14 when cops responded to the Doubletree Hotel. Cops have not released any specific details about the alleged acts and, in a news release issued Saturday, cops say Busey, 78, was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact in the fourth-degree, one count of criminal attempt/criminal sexual contact in the fourth-degree and one count of harassment (disorderly persons offense).

ET has reached out to Busey's rep for comment.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, a spokesman for the Camden County prosecutor's office said its office would not offer any comment.

A fan took to Twitter on Aug. 15 and posted a photo with Busey saying he had met the actor. It's unclear if that photo was taken on Aug. 15 or if it was just posted that day.

In any event, the investigation remains ongoing. Cops are urging anyone with information to get in contact with the Cherry Hill Police Department.

