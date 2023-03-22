Kelly Rizzo is not interested in dating more than a year after the sudden death of her husband, Bob Saget. On Tuesday, Rizzo, 43, took to her Instagram Stories to answer fan questions in what she called a "14.5 month grief check-in."

Saget died at the age of 65 on Jan. 9, 2022, the day after he performed a stand-up show. He was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, and his cause of death was deemed accidental "blunt head trauma."

When one fan asked Rizzo if she has started dating again in the wake of her husband's death, Rizzo replied, "OK, here we go. I have gotten this question hundreds, hundreds of times since the beginning."

Saget's widow noted that she has not started dating again.

"No, I have not. I have not. I have not," she said. "I couldn't even think about that. It was not even in my psyche to even cross that bridge and the thought of even anything serious anytime soon, I can't even process. It's just so complicated, so many emotions attached to that."

And though Rizzo doesn't feel ready to begin dating, she is open to the idea that one day she might want to invite someone in.

"I will say, it does get a little bit lonely, so the thought of a coffee or a hike or something like that, I'd be open to," she shared. "But yeah, there's a lot of ins, a lot of outs, a lot of what have you."

Rizzo also got emotional when one fan asked how she honors Saget on a regular basis.

"Every day, I'm doing a lot of things that honor him. Number one, just trying to be happy because I know that that's what he would want," she said.

Rizzo added that she is "always hearing him tell jokes in my head," and will share those jokes with friends and family. She also talks to her husband while looking at photos of him around her house.

"[I'm] honoring him by always sharing him too. I will do that for as long as I live. I will always share Bob," she added tearfully.

