Kelly Rizzo and Breckin Meyer had a coming out party during music's biggest weekend.

Bob Saget's widow and the Clueless star posed for photos together on Sunday as they attended the Jam for Janie GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party at the famed Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. The new couple had their arms wrapped around each other's back while on the red carpet.

Rizzo,44, donned a curve-hugging leopard-print dress, which she paired with high-knee black leather boots. Meyer, 49, opted for a more casual look with gray khakis and a gray denim jacket over a gray T-shirt. E! News confirmed they are dating.

Rizzo is dating again some two years after Saget's unexpected death. The Full House star died on Jan. 9, 2022. He was 65. Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. His cause of death was accidental head trauma.

Back in March, Rizzo shared at the time that she was not interested in dating more than a year after Saget's death. She took to her Instagram Stories at the time to answer fan questions in what she called a "14.5 month grief check-in."

Breckin Meyer and Kelly Rizzo at the Jam for Janie GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party at the Hollywood Palladium on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Getty

When one fan asked Rizzo if she has started dating again in the wake of her husband's death, Rizzo replied, "OK, here we go. I have gotten this question hundreds, hundreds of times since the beginning."

Saget's widow noted that she had not started dating again.

"No, I have not. I have not. I have not," she said. "I couldn't even think about that. It was not even in my psyche to even cross that bridge and the thought of even anything serious anytime soon, I can't even process. It's just so complicated, so many emotions attached to that."

And though Rizzo didn't feel ready to begin dating, she was open to the idea that one day she might want to invite someone in.

"I will say, it does get a little bit lonely, so the thought of a coffee or a hike or something like that, I'd be open to," she shared. "But yeah, there's a lot of ins, a lot of outs, a lot of what have you."

After a trip to Disneyland, a vacation in Cabo San Lucas, an appearance on Rizzo's travel show, and other adventures, Saget popped the question to Rizzo in November 2017. They tied the knot in 2018, three years after meeting him on social media.

