Bobbi Jean Carter's family is caring for her daughter. Days after Nick Carter's sister died, a source close to the Carter family gave ET an update on the status of her 8-year-old daughter, Bella.

"Bobbie Jean Carter's daughter, Bella, is in the care of her late father's sister and staying with her after passing of her mother," the source says, with a second source adding, "The family is sharing responsibility helping with Bella and she is currently with her aunt."

Bobbie Jean's mother, Jane Carter, confirmed her daughter's death to TMZ on Dec. 28. It's not the first tragedy Jane has faced. Her daughter, Leslie Carter, died in 2012, and her son, Aaron Carter, died last year.

"I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time," Jane told the outlet. "When I am able to think clearly, I'll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private."

"However deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater," she added. "So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight year old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother."

Bobbie Jean was a fixture on the reality TV series House of Carters. She also worked closely with Aaron, serving as his wardrobe stylist when he was on tour.

Bobbie Jean reportedly suffered from substance abuse over the years, and she was arrested as recently as June. According to People, Bobbie Jean was arrested in Florida after she allegedly stole stickers and markers from a Hobby Lobby. The outlet also reported, citing a police report, that officers found a container in her purse that later tested positive for fentanyl.

Earlier this year, Nick spoke to ET and shared how the family is still coping with Aaron's death more than a year after the singer was found dead at his Lancaster, California, home at age 34.

"It's definitely been tough for me and my family," Nick told ET. "It is still something that we are still processing, to this day. I don't think we will ever really get over it. It's been a lot for us, and we are finding ways to try and take a really tragic situation in our family and do something with it."

RELATED CONTENT: