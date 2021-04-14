It's been nine years since the death of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown is sharing what he would say to her if she were still here.

The singer appeared on Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk with his wife, Alicia, to open up about his addictions, controversies that have followed him for decades and the tragic death of his ex-wife, Houston. On Feb. 11, 2012, the Waiting to Exhale star died after accidentally drowning in the bathtub of her Beverly Hilton hotel room in Beverly Hills. She was 48. According to the coroner report, the pop star died of drowning, and the effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use.

Bobby and Houston were married from 1992 to 2007 and -- as the former New Edition singer tells Red Table Talk hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Willow Smith -- they had a "volatile" relationship.

"The violence that we incurred was using, and that is violence in itself. We abused drugs and alcohol. We fought hard verbally. And we loved even harder," Bobby shared.

He admitted that their relationship often got "really, really messy" on their short-lived reality series, Being Bobby Brown, which only aired for one season. "Our love was strong for each other, we showed it to each other time and time again, over and over," he added. "We just got caught up and that had nothing to do with how we felt about each other. The love was always there."

In June 2016, Bobby sat down with Robin Roberts for an episode of 20/20 and was candid about his and Houston's drug use. The singer said their problem with drugs was at its height during "the last few years of our marriage," which ended after 14 years. He reiterates that sentiment on Red Table Talk, saying the duo struggled as a couple with their addictions. "I got clean a long time before she did -- we were already divorced," he told the hosts. "She was a strong woman. She was fighting really hard to save her own life. I had strength for myself at that time -- being an addict I needed to save myself in order to be able to save someone else... Unfortunately, we grew apart while I was trying to find myself."

Bobby continued, saying that he became attracted to the chaotic energy bred from his and Houston's drug addiction, noting that it took over their relationship and became who they were as people. When asked by Jada what he would say to Houston after all he's been through, Bobby said that he would tell the late singer that she is "definitely missed" in his heart and spirit.

He added: "She was my friend. She was the mother of my child. One of the greatest entertainers that I've ever met. One of the greatest voices the world has ever witnessed. I know for what it all meant, God has a plan that I can't question. It was already written in the books."

Watch Bobby's full episode of Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch. In addition to talking about the death of his ex-wife, Bobby also spoke about the deaths of his son, Bobby Brown Jr., and his daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown.

RELATED CONTENT

Bobby Brown Talks Death of His Son Bobby Jr. on 'Red Table Talk'

Bobby Brown Suspects Foul Play in Whitney Houston's Death

12-Time GRAMMY Winner CeCe Winans on Her Friendship with Whitney Houston (Exclusive)

Watch Bobby Brown Relive His and Whitney Houston's Wedding (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery