Bode Miller and his wife Morgan are parents to a new baby boy.

The Olympic gold medal skier and his wife of six years and professional beach volleyball player welcomed their third child together on Friday, Oct. 5, the couple confirmed to People on Sunday. The two are also parents to 3-year-old Nash Skan, and Bode has two children from previous relationships, 10-year-old daughter Neesyn and 5-year-old son Samuel.

The news comes just 4 months after the tragic accidental drowning death of the couple's 19-month old daughter, Emiline, in June.

In August, Morgan shared a heartbreaking photo of her daughter from the day that she died, along with a touching message.

"I wish I could have one more day to hold you, but until that day comes, continue to work through me and give me the strength to bring awareness, my love," Morgan wrote. "I told you as I held you in this moment that you could still change the world, you could still move mountains. Every step we take forward is because of you and Levi. Your footprint will forever be left on this world. I love you, My baby girl."

