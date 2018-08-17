Morgan Beck is still healing after the death of her and husband Bode Miller's 19-month-old daughter, Emeline, who died after a tragic swimming pool accident in June.

The professional beach volleyball player took to her Instagram on Friday, to share a devastating photo of her little girl's final moments, as well as express how much she wishes Emeline was still with them.

"I wish I could have one more day to hold you, but until that day comes, continue to work through me and give me the strength to bring awareness, my love," Morgan wrote. "I told you as I held you in this moment that you could still change the world, you could still move mountains. Every step we take forward is because of you and Levi. Your footprint will forever be left on this world. I love you, My baby girl."

Earlier this month, the grieving mom posted a couple of pictures of little Emeline, writing, "I often find myself wanting to reach into videos and pictures and just pull you out. Searching for ways to bring you back so our family is whole again. So our hearts are whole again. We miss you so much, my love."

In July, Bode and Morgan sat down for an intimate interview with the Today show, where they opened up about the most devastating moment of their lives.

"It was a normal day. Every morning the kids would go swimming and Bode would go swimming with them. They'd be in there for hours and they loved it," Morgan reflected back to that terrible day.

The couple is also parents to a 3-year-old son, Nash, while Bode, a three-time Olympian, has two other children, daughter Neesyn and son Samuel, from previous relationships. Morgan is also currently pregnant with her third child.

See more of the parents' interview in the video below.

