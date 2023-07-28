Bode and Morgan Miller's kids are on the mend. Morgan, a former pro volleyball player, took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that three of her kids -- twin 3-year-old boys Asher and Aksel, and 1-year-old daughter Scarlet -- were hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning earlier this month.

"Two weeks ago, we had a crane at our house to remove our broken hot tub. Asher, Aksel and Scarlet innocently stood on the front step of our house to watch the action which resulted in them getting carbon monoxide poisoning due to the lack of airflow in our driveway landing them in the ER," she captioned a video from the hospital. "They were on high flow oxygen for over four hours. It was a terrifying experience but thanking my lucky stars they are okay."

Morgan shared the video to her Instagram Story, writing alongside it, "Mama's heart needs a break."

Morgan's post came the day after Bode, a former Olympic skier, first opened up about the incident on Instagram. In a since-deleted post, Bode said that Asher had been hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning.

"Earlier this week we had a crane parked in our driveway for a few hours. Despite keeping the kids inside for obvious safety reasons, the little ones got really sick from it," Bode wrote, according to People. "Asher ended up in the hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning."

Bode noted that all of his family members "are well now," but wrote that he wanted to share the experience "as a reminder to all parents of the dangers of carbon monoxide" and to encourage them to "test your CO detectors."

Morgan and Bode additionally share Easton, 4, and Nash, 7. Their daughter, Emmy, died at 19 months old after a drowning incident in June 2018. Bode is also dad to Nate, 10, and Dace, 15, from previous relationships.

The carbon monoxide incident came seven months after Asher suffered a febrile seizure, which is a fever-caused convulsion, according to the Mayo Clinic. The tot was taken to the same hospital where Emmy died four years earlier.

"Life is constantly walking a knife edge and it's not something we're unfamiliar with," Morgan wrote at the time. "Yesterday, Asher had a febrile seizure which scared us half to death. We took that same ambulance to the same hospital we took Emmy to but this time we got to leave with our child."

"He's home and back to his normal self," she added. "I am reminded to slow down and realize life's little gifts during this crazy holiday season because we already have everything we need... our loved ones, our health and more time. Because time with the ones we love is all we could ever ask for."

