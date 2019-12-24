Bode Miller's babies have their monikers!



Six weeks after welcoming identical twin sons, the 42-year-old Olympic skier and his wife, Morgan Beck Miller, have revealed the boys' names.



Born on Nov. 8, the twins are named Asher and Aksel Miller, the proud parents shared with Natalie Morales on the Today show on Tuesday.

“For the most part it’s official because they have stockings with their names on it,” Morgan, a professional beach volleyball player, told Morales. “We still go back and forth.”

"They’re great names," Bode added. "They’re definitely a fit.”

The Millers, who were on vacation in Big Sky, Montana, went on to describe their sons' unique personalities, even though they look exactly alike.



"They’re very different," Morgan said. "Asher is much more needy. He loves the attention. He loves being snuggled, whereas Aksel is much more like, ‘I’m OK if you’re OK, and even if you’re not OK, I’m still OK.’ So he’s just much more mellow.”

One day before the interview aired, Morales teased the reveal on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself and Morgan holding the newborns. "Tomorrow morning on @todayshow a special Christmas with the @millerbode and @morganebeck family," the journalist captioned the photo. "Their beautiful new blessings and what they are wishing for this Christmas."

A few days after the boys' birth, Morgan shared a beautiful series of photos of her babies. "✨November 8th✨ A day that couldn’t have been scripted and aligned more perfectly to bring these two into the world," she wrote on Instagram. "Birth story is mind blowing and can’t wait to share. Insanely overwhelmed and grateful for all these gifts my baby girl keeps sending."

That story, which was also shared on the Today show last month, detailed the shocking delivery, as Bode and his mom -- who was previously a midwife -- had to deliver the twins. The athlete called the home delivery "one of the more crazy things that I've ever experienced."



"None of the midwives actually made it on time... by the time they got there me and my mom were holding the babies," he recalled.

The twins join Bode's daughter Neesyn, 11, and son Samuel, 6, from previous relationships, and Nash, 4, whom he shares with Morgan. The couple tragically lost their 1-year-old daughter, Emeline, in 2018 after she drowned in a neighbor's swimming pool.

