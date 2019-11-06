Morgan Beck Miller is remembering her late daughter.

In posts on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Morgan shared pics of Emmy on what would have been her third birthday. Emmy, whose father is Olympic skier Bode Miller, died in a drowning accident last June when she was 19 months old.

In one photo, a newborn Emmy is seen sleeping on her mom's stomach. "Happy birthday baby girl," Morgan wrote alongside the pic.

The second shot was a more recent one of Emmy wearing a sparkly pink dress and matching bow. "Today would have been your 3rd birthday. We miss you so much," Morgan wrote.

At the time of Emmy's death, Morgan was pregnant with a son, Easton, who is now one. Back in August, Morgan and Bode announced that they're expecting again, this time identical twin boys who are due later this month. The couple also share a son, Nash, while Bode has two children from a previous relationship.

"Easton provided us an even closer bond to his sister," Morgan wrote on Instagram of her emotions following her son's birth shortly after Emmy's death. "The moment I heard his cry, something sparked back alive in my soul. Hope. Love. I’m not sure. But in that moment, I knew I was Mom and my kids deserved the world from me. Everything was going to be okay. My joy and grief could coexist."

"Now, I can actually say with joy and excitement that we are expecting identical twin boys," she continued. "From the day I met my husband, he has always said he wanted identical twin boys born on his birthday. We are due on the lucky day/angel number of 11/11 which is not far off from @millerbode Birthday of 10/12. From the beginning of this pregnancy, we knew Emmy had her hands in this miracle somehow."

Meanwhile, Bode wrote, "Twins! Identical twins! 🤯 Couldn’t be more excited to grow this beautiful family my wife and I have created. Dream come true."

Watch the video below for more on the Miller family.

